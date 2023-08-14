Vietnam again joins global peacekeeping efforts
Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 2 left for Abyei on August 8 to carry out the peacekeeping mission of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei. Members of the unit are fully prepared to conduct their assigned duties and responsibilities.
VNA
