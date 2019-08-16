Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam artificial intelligence (AI) festival took place in Hanoi on August 16, aiming to boost AI research and applications in various fields, including education, health, trade, finance, and agriculture.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said AI development is not only a scientific issue but also a socio-economic matter to boost growth in Vietnam.



He said the country has no ways other than stepping up AI development as it offers such a great opportunity for Vietnam to grasp.



Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh said the ministry is focusing on developing an AI ecosystem, supporting research on AI technologies, and linking researchers, investors and businessmen in the field.



He hoped participating experts will exchange their knowledge on boosting the sector as well as connectivity among elements that constitute the domestic AI ecosystem.



Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung affirmed that his ministry has set a goal of building a complete ecosystem for innovation and startups in Vietnam via the establishment of a national innovation centre.



He pointed to human resources development as a top priority in strengthening the AI industry in Vietnam amid the fourth industrial revolution.



The festival was co-organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



In 2018, the two ministries and relevant agencies set up Vietnam’s innovation network to call for Vietnamese technology experts and intellectuals worldwide to join hands in boosting the country’s science-technology capacity.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment plans to build more networks that gather Vietnamese intellectuals in developed countries and a global innovation fund for human resources training in the field, particularly AI experts.-VNA