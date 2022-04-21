Society Emulation movement launched among peacekeeping officers The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on April 21 hosted a ceremony to launch an emulation movement among the staff of the first engineering team and the level-2 field hospital No. 4 before they are deployed to the UN peacekeeping mission.

Society Army - people ties highlighted at HCM City exhibition The strength of the army - people ties in the 1975 Ho Chi Minh Campaign and the pandemic combat is the focus of an exhibition opened at the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 21.

Society Securities firm head, accomplices arrested for stock market manipulation The Ministry of Public Security on April 20 issued a decision to conduct investigations into a case accused of manipulating the stock market at Tri Viet Securities Corp, Louis Holdings Group, Louis Capital JSC and relevant agencies, and detained four people.

Society Over 484 tonnes of rice provided to needy people in Ha Giang Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has assigned the Ministry of Finance to provide more than 484 tonnes of rice to the northern province of Ha Giang during the between-crop period of 2022.