Business Resort property market remains attractive in 2020 The Vietnamese resort realty market will continue to retain its appeal to both domestic and foreign investors thanks to its good return of investment as well as the tourism boom in the country, according to the Vietnam Association of Realtors.

Business Ministry seeks to sell farm produce in face of nCoV outbreak The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development held a conference in Hanoi on February 3 to seek ways to promote the trade and production of farm produce, given the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) which originated in China’s Wuhan in late December 2019.

Business PM approves national financial inclusion strategy until 2025 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a national financial inclusion strategy until 2025 with a vision to 2030, targeting at least 80 percent of adults in the country to have bank accounts by 2025.