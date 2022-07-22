The Strategy stipulates developing modern, efficient and sustainable agricultural product processing, meeting the needs and regulations of the consumption market, and striving to turn Vietnam into an agricultural product processing center included in the world’s top 10 countries by 2030.



The Strategy also aims to set up a number of modern agricultural product processing corporations and enterprises with world-class economic prowess and management level.



Agricultural product processing industrial clusters coupled with the development of concentrated raw material production areas will be mechanized and connected to the consumption of agricultural products, according to the newly-approved strategy./.

VNA