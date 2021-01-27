Vietnam aims to elevate bilateral, multilateral relations
Vietnam will elevate bilateral and multilateral relations in the time to come as stated in the draft documents submitted to the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
Hoang Binh Quan, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Congress at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on January 27, Hoang Binh Quan, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, said Vietnam will make efforts to make its bilateral relations more substantive and effective, focusing on increasing political trust.
Currently, the CPV has a resolution to enhance Vietnam's multilateral relations in a spirit that the country will both actively and proactively engage in multilateral mechanisms and initiatives, he said.
“This is a development step in the foreign policy of the Party and Government of Vietnam in the coming term,” he noted.
Regarding the effectiveness of Vietnam’s foreign policy, Quan said that Vietnam has joined nearly 20 free trade agreements, which means the country’s trade and investment space is very large. For a country like Vietnam, with its current level of development, this is a great international integration effort, he affirmed.
The task for Vietnam now is to better its policy system and infrastructure, especially digital facilities, so that it can participate in the world’s playgrounds more confidently and practically, he went on.
“Vietnam will make every effort to effectively and responsibly implement its international commitments as well as those to multilateral institutions,” he said, adding that the country will promote international integration with higher quality to take advantage of international cooperation and support for its renewal cause.
The 13th National Party Congress will last until February 2. With the motto “Solidarity - Democracy - Discipline - Creativeness - Development”, it will review not only the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress but also 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process, 30 years of implementing the 1991 Political Platform, 10 years of implementing the amended Political Platform (supplemented and developed in 2011) and the National Socio-economic Development Strategy 2011-2020.
The Congress will also set out socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021-2025 (the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification); and determine goals and orientations to 2030 (the 100th founding anniversary of the Party) and a vision for national development to 2045 (the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam)./.