Politics Capable, prestigious, promising candidates chosen for 13th tenure: VFF official The 12th Party Central Committee had chosen capable, prestigious and promising candidates for the 13th tenure, according to member of the 12th Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hau A Lenh.

Politics Vital to protect ideological foundation of Party: Officer Firmly protecting the ideological foundation of the Party and refuting wrongful and hostile views play a vital role in Party building and rectification, an officer has said.

Politics National development measures proposed at 13th National Party Congress Twelve delegates delivered their ideas on how to boost national development in the next five years during a discussion session at the hall on January 27 morning as part of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Congress delegates discuss documents on third working day Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress will discuss documents of the congress at the hall on the third working day on January 27.