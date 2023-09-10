Environment Green growth – Effective solution for sustainable development Vietnam, one of countries that may be significantly affected by natural disasters and climate change, recognises that green growth is one of the crucial strategies to achieve rapid and sustainable development. This is especially the case as Vietnam is likely one of the countries that may be significantly impacted by natural disasters and climate change.

Environment Vietnam preserving global geoparks The conservation and promotion of values of geoheritage, especially geoparks, in Vietnam have advanced, contributing to socioeconomic development, enhancing international integration and improving the position of localities in multilateral cooperation mechanisms, according to insiders.

Environment Can Tho releases more than 1 million fish fry to nature The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 1 released more than 1 million fish fry to Hau River to regenerate aquatic resources in the region.

Environment Infographic Cuc Phuong crowned Asia’s top national park for 5 consecutive years Cuc Phuong National Park, a renowned tourist attraction in Ninh Binh province, was recently honoured as “Asia’s Leading National Park” for the fifth year in succession at the World Travel Awards.