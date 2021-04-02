Environment Experts seek measures to promote Mekong Delta’s sustainable growth Vietnamese and foreign experts and scientists gathered at a conference in Can Tho city on March 31 to seek solutions to boost sustainable development in the Mekong Delta region amid climate change.

Environment Vietnam to modernise national hydro-meteorological system Vietnam will upgrade and modernise its national hydro-meteorological network under a master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.

Environment Vietnam adopts ten-year climate-resilient urban development plan Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan on developing climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam in the 2021 – 2030 period.

Environment Vietnam to have national water resource monitoring system by 2030 Vietnam has set a goal of building and maintaining a national water resource monitoring system and another system to forecast flooding, drought, saltwater intrusion and rising sea water level by 2030.