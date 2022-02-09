Vietnam Airlines accelerating connection with young people
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been accelerating partnership with major universities nationwide to expand connection with young people.
Hanoi (VNA) –
It boasts partnership with a number of the country’s leading universities and educational establishments, including Foreign Trade University - Ho Chi Minh City, National Economic University, RMIT, FPT University, British University Vietnam, Fulbright University Vietnam, Greenwich University Vietnam, Nguyen Hoang Group, and Wellspring Bilingual School.
Under the partnership, Vietnam Airlines will act as an advisor or sponsor at students’ events and organised apprenticeship programmes and field trips to its offices for the students. The State-owned airline has launched a social network named LotuSociety to provide a platform for students to share information about travel, tourism and entertainment.
The universities, meanwhile, offer training courses for Vietnam Airlines staff in multiple areas, such as information technology, digital transformation and public relations. Their students are also eligible to receive exclusive promotional deals from Vietnam Airlines./.