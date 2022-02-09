Society Hanoi allows re-opening of Huong Pagoda on February 16, cinemas, theatres on February 10, The Huong Pagoda and spiritual sites in the special national relic site - Huong Son complex in My Duc district, Hanoi, will officially welcome back visitors from the 16th day of the first lunar month, which falls on February 16 this year.

Society National biodiversity strategy to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the national biodiversity strategy to 2030 with a vision towards 2050.

Society Deputy PM orders improved capacity of search, rescue, sovereignty defence Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh visited the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (Vietnam MRCC) on February 8, stressing the need for improving the search, rescue, and sovereignty safeguarding capacity.

Society Reopening schools top priority: Official Reopening schools and sustaining their operation are a top priority, as health risks to children and educational staff can be minimised with appropriate precautions, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh on February 8.