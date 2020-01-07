Vietnam Airlines adds flights for Tet holiday
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to offer nearly 600 flights during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday from January 9 to February 2 this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 12 percent.
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to offer nearly 600 flights during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to offer nearly 600 flights during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday from January 9 to February 2 this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 12 percent.
The additional flights will focus on popular routes including Hanoi – HCM City, HCM City – Da Nang, HCM City – Vinh and Hanoi – Phu Quoc.
Vietnam Airlines said it has prepared staff, facilities and services to meet the requirements of the peak period. It encourages passengers to use Web, Mobile and Kiosk check-in to reduce congestion during peak hours.
The maintenance and repair services will ensure equipment and facilities are in tip-top condition./.