Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines has said it will change schedules for flights to/from Busan, the Republic of Korea, and Da Lat on August 6 due to typhoon Francisco in the Korean area and strong wind in the Central Highland city.The national flag carrier will delay the departure of two flights VN426 and VN422 from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Busan two and a half hours as scheduled, and adjust schedules for all flights to Da Lat, which will land after 17:30 on August 6.The adjustment will affect flights VN1577 and VN1576 between Hanoi and Da Lat, VN7382 and VN7283 between HCM City and Da Lat, and VN1955 and VN954 between Da Nang and Da Lat.The airline recommended passengers who plan to come and depart from airports affected by the bad weather in Busan and Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Nagoya and Osaka (Japan) and Da Lat (the central highlands province of Lam Dong) to regularly update the weather and information from its website www.vietnamairlines.com, Facebook page www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines’ ticket offices nationwide, or call 1900 1100.-VNA