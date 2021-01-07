An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines at Noi Bai Airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will adjust the schedule of flights from and to Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An due to bad weather conditions.

The airlines will cancel flights VN1690/VN1691 between Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Vinh city on January 7, along with flights VN1530/VN1531 between Cam Ranh in the south central province of Khanh Hoa and Vinh the same day.

Flights VN1717/VN1718 between Hanoi and Vinh on January 7 will be postponed to after 6pm the same day, while flights VN1260/VN1261, VN1262/VN1263, VN1264/VN1265, VN1266/VN1267 between Ho Chi Minh City and Vinh will take off after 6:35pm on January 7.

Vietnam Airlines advised passengers planning to travel from and to Vinh city to regularly updating the weather conditions and notifications from the carrier via website www.vietnamairlines.com, Facebook account at www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, or its hotline at 1900 1100./.