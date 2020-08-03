Society PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to decide on the organisation of the national high school graduation examinations as regulated in the Law on Education, at a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

Society Vehicle licence plate auction possibly to be included in law Personal registration plates could soon be seen on motorbikes and cars nationwide, as a new law is being drawn up to allow people to buy exclusive numbers.

Society Red Journey draws thousands of blood donors in Hanoi Thousands of volunteers, mainly youngsters and students, donated blood at the “Giot hong tri an” (Grateful Red Drops) blood donation festival in Hanoi on August 2.