Vietnam Airlines applying stricter pandemic prevention measures: official
Planes of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines commits to continue and add various measures against COVID-19 under stricter and new standards in face of the complicated development of the pandemic, a representative of the national flag carrier said on August 3, calling on passengers to join the effort.
To make it easy for passengers, the airline has built a website at ww.vietnamairlines.com for them to learn of provisions by authorities and the carrier on the measures, under which they need to fill in medical declaration forms at http://tokhaiyte.vn or on the app "Vietnam Health Declaration" before their departure.
Besides, passengers will have their body temperature taken before boarding and wear a face mask all along the fight. Vietnam Airlines will refuse services to those passengers who show suspected signs of COVID-19.
The representative added that the current standards and procedures will not be simplified and in order to reduce contacts, the airline encourages passengers to use online service for check-in./.