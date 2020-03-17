Society Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 17 called upon every citizen, especially businesspeople and overseas Vietnamese, to strengthen solidarity and make greater contributions to help the country overcome difficulties in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Society Embassy supports students in Russia amidst COVID-19 outbreak The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has kept a close watch on developments of COVID-19 and asked Vietnamese students to stay vigilant against the disease, an official has said.

Society Quang Nam fishermen enjoy bumper shrimp season Fishermen in coastal communes of Duy Hai and Duy Nghia in the central province of Quang Nam are happy with the ongoing bumper ruoc bien (sea shrimp)-season, as a fishing boat can earn a few million of dong per trip.

Society HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in April After repeated delays, Ho Chi Minh City’s new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in District 9 is finally set to open next month, according to the municipal Department of Transportation.