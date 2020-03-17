Vietnam Airlines’ back-up operation centres ready to deal with COVID-19
Inside a back-up operation centre of Vietnam Airlines (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on March 17 that its back-up operation centres located outsides its headquarters have been launched and got ready for running around the clock to deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The centres have full functions and resources to ensure the smooth and stable operation of flights and services under all circumstances.
Several deputy general directors of the carrier have been allocated to work at the southern operation centre to ensure its operation in case the pandemic worsens.
Earlier, the carrier committed to creating the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.
At present, it is maintaining five flights from the UK, France and Germany to Vietnam each day, with passengers required to meet relevant requirements.
These flights are put under the strictest medical control to ensure safety for passengers and its employees and prevent the spread of the risk of the disease in the community.
Those arriving at Vietnam’s airports will be put into medical quarantine and have their samples tested in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulation./.