Vietnam Airlines bans damaged, recalled lithium batteries on its flights
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines has banned the transportation of lithium batteries and electronic devices using lithium batteries on all its flights from November 15 to ensure flight safety.
The national flag carrier prohibits bringing on board lithium batteries that are damaged or are on the recall list by the manufacturer, as well as electronic devices that use damaged lithium batteries.
Electronic devices using lithium batteries that have not been damaged but are on the recall list by the manufacturer can be brought on board only as carry-on baggage, not check-in ones, and the devices must be turned off.
Those devices using damaged lithium batteries or on the recall list but the batteries have been replaced and excluded from the list, are not prohibited from transportation.
The airline warned passengers to comply with the aforesaid regulations to ensure flight safety.
Earlier on October 28, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam issued a directive guiding the transportation management of lithium batteries and electronic devices using batteries that affect flight safety./.