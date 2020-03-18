Business Quang Binh speeds up work on B&T wind farm cluster The People’s Committee in the central coastal province of Quang Binh had asked B&T Windfarm JSC to complete investment procedures in order to start the construction of a wind farm cluster no later than October 10 this year, according to the provincial portal.

Business World coffee lovers treated to Nestlé Vietnam’s new products Nestlé Vietnam has introduced Nescafé Aromatico and Nescafé Excellente – the two latest products made of premium quality coffee beans sourced from the Central Highlands region.

Business Vietnam boasts opportunities to expand exports to Sweden It is forecast that Vietnam will have great opportunities to export more types of products to Sweden when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

Business Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19 The Transport Ministry is asking for an aviation service fee subsidy for local airlines that have suffered an initial economic loss of over 30 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) due to the COVID-19 outbreak.