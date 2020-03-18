Vietnam Airlines carries nearly 600 passengers finishing quarantine for free
Vietnam Airlines has been carrying nearly 600 passengers who finished their quarantine period for COVID-19 in Can Tho city and Quang Ninh province back to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City free of charge.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines has been carrying nearly 600 passengers who finished their quarantine period for COVID-19 in Can Tho city and Quang Ninh province back to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City free of charge.
The national flag carrier said it has made six free flights from March 15 to 18 to bring more than 400 people finishing quarantine to the country’s two biggest cities. The nearly 200 others will be flown to Hanoi on the following days.
These passengers returned from the Republic of Korea on flights of Vietnam Airlines from March 1 to 4 and stayed at quarantine centres for 14 days at the request of authorities.
The airports of Can Tho (Can Tho city), Van Don (Quang Ninh province) and Phu Cat (Binh Dinh province) were designated to receive flights from the Republic of Korea, which has been hit hard by COVID-19, to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
According to regulations, epidemics are among the irresistible circumstances that an airline is not obliged to complete journeys for passengers. However, Vietnam Airlines still conducts flights free of charge to ensure its passengers’ interests, the firm said.
The carrier added passengers who bought tickets for flights which have been diverted due to the COVID-19 can also change their tickets free of charge./.
