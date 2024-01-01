Vietnam Airlines carries year's first visitors
At the welcome ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The first domestic and international visitors to Vietnam in 2014 received a special welcome ceremony with bouquets and special gifts held by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines in collaboration with localities nationwide on January 1.
Ho Chi Minh City welcomed its first foreign tourists on a Vietnam Airlines’ flight from Paris while Da Nang city greeted the first visitors on flights from Tokyo and Hanoi.
In the meantime, the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Nghe An had their first visitors from Hanoi, and Binh Dinh and Quang Binh welcomed their first visitors from Ho Chi Minh City.
Those from Ho Chi Minh City to Ca Mau and Con Dao were also accorded to effusive welcomes.
This year, Vietnam aims to welcome 17-18 million foreign visitors, the same number recorded in 2019-the time before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and 110 million domestic ones. Tourism revenue is expected at some 840 trillion VND (34.61 billion USD)./.