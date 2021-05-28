Vietnam Airlines completes the free-of-charge transport of 819,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on May 28 completed the free-of-charge transport of several batches of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine supplied by COVAX Facility between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang and Buon Ma Thuot.



The batches were delivered between May 25-28, which included nearly 819,000 doses of vaccine and medical supplies weighing around 7.2 tonnes in combination.



With sound logistics service, modern freezers, professional human resources, and a network of 60 domestic air routes, Vietnam Airlines is able to transport large volumes of vaccine to dozens of provinces nationwide.



On March 6, the airline operated the first flight to transport vaccine between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.



It also provides free transport of personnel who are sent to assist Bac Ninh and Bac Giang in the fight against COVID-19 from May 26.

The airline exempts luggage fees for those personnel, allowing them to take along more medical supplies and materials for epidemic prevention and disease treatment.

Vietnam Airlines said it took the move in response to the appeal of the Health Minister on supporting localities seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early May, the national flag carrier also transported medical experts and medical supplies sent by the Vietnamese Party, government and people to Laos to help the neighbouring country cope with COVDID-19.



The airline has always accompanied the Government and the community in COVID-19 prevention and control efforts since the pandemic began. It has carried out numerous flights to repatriate Vietnamese from abroad, or transport medical personnel and medical supplies to serve the anti-pandemic fight in the country, as well as to support other countries./.

VNA