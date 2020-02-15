A plane of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines conducted three flights on February 15 to take Chinese citizens home in accordance with their wish, according to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.

Among the three flights, two departed from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi for Guangzhou, and the remaining one from Nha Trang for Chengdu.

While conducting the flights, Vietnam Airlines has applied strict protection, inspection and quarantine measures to ensure security, sanitary and epidemiological safety and health for both passengers and crew members.

Vietnam will actively consider the granting of licence for China’s planes to fly to Vietnam to bring Chinese citizens home according to request./.