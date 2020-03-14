Society Vietnam, Laos provinces bust cross-border drug trafficking ring The border guard force in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum have coordinated with the police of Laos’ Attapeu province to bust a major drug trafficking ring.

Society National population database to be completed next year The national population database will be completed by April next year to improve State management of citizens, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Society Foreign Ministry issues advice to citizens on COVID-19 threat The Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry has issued advice to Vietnamese citizens on what they should do amid latest complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in many countries and territories worldwide.

Society Embassy in Germany supports OVs amid COVID-19 fight The Embassy of Vietnam in Germany has closely stayed in touch with and provided guidance on COVID-19 prevention for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and students in the European nation.