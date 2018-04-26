The Vietnam Airlines Corporation earns nearly 1.46 trillion VND (64.3 million USD) in pre-tax profit in the first quarter of 2018.

(Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

– The Vietnam Airlines Corporation earned nearly 1.46 trillion VND (64.3 million USD) in pre-tax profit in the first three months of the year, 6.2 percent higher its set plan.During the period, the corporation transported nearly 5 million passengers, up 5 percent from the same period last year. Travel demands shot up in key flights to Northeast Asian countries like Japan and the Republic of Korea.The national flag carrier carried out 33,000 safe flights with its rate of On Time Performance (OTP) reaching over 90 percent.In the first quarter of the year, the airlines continued efforts to better its four-star service quality. Particularly, Vietnam Airlines’ application of information technology into its service brought convenience to passengers while making contributions to easing overload at many airports, especially Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.The rate of customers making their own online check-in via website, mobile or check-in kiosks at Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai and Da Nang airports stood at high level of nearly 50 percent.In addition, thanks to the company’s stable development, professional working environment, and sound remuneration, it ranked among the top 20 working places in Vietnam, according to the rating of Anphabe career network and Intage Vietnam.In the second quarter of this year, Vietnam Airlines is continuing to focus its resources to ensure safe operation and security. The firm recently received the 12th A350 wide-body aircraft and work to assure its four-star service in line with international standards, particularly during peak national and summer holidays.Also, it will organise the 2018 shareholders meeting and carry out a plan to increase its chartered capital by offering shares to current shareholders and sell the rights to buy shares of State shareholders.-VNA