Vietnam Airlines signs a strategic cooperation agreement with T&T Group and SHB Bank (Photo: VNA)

- The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with T&T Group and SHB Bank; and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T&Y SuperPortTM - a joint venture between T&T Group and YCH Group of Singapore.The agreements are expected to not only boost business efficiency and affirm the position and competitiveness of the signatories but also contribute to expanding the strategic cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore.Under the deals, the parties will prioritise using each other's products and services and jointly exploit the potential and strengths of each party to create outstanding synergistic values for the Vietnamese businesses and economy.Vietnam Airlines will provide international standard air transport services on the basis of promoting its strength as a modern fleet of over 100 aircraft , and its network of more than 100 air routes around the world.T&T Group - a Vietnamese leading multi-sector corporation operating in many countries, and SHB - one of the Top five private joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam, will provide preferential products and services for employees and customers of Vietnam Airlines, in terms of finance, real estate, logistics to commerce, consumption, education and sports.According to Do Quang Hien, Chairman of the Board of Directors cum CEO of T&T Group, promoting partnerships to connect supply chains, innovate technology, better governance and competitiveness through improving the efficiency of logistics services is considered "key" for businesses to overcome difficulties and boost sustainable development in the future.Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines said setting up the partnership with T&T Group and SHB will add strength and development momentum to the carrier's aviation ecosystem.Meanwhile, as the investor of Vinh Phuc ICD Logistics Centre project - the first "super-port" of the ASEAN smart logistics network, T&Y SuperPortTM will cooperate with Vietnam Airlines in logistics and air freight.The two sides aim to coordinate in building synchronous products and services, and taking advantage of each side's strengths in terms of infrastructure, trade and service systems, and customer networks in Vietnam and around the world, thus tapping new business opportunities, promoting multimodal freight transport, and improving the efficiency of supply chains and logistics in Vietnam and the region./.