Aboard the flight were passengers from the Republic of Korea, the US, UK, Austria, Czech Republic, and Australia who traveled to Vietnam for tourism or visiting relatives.

To board the flight, each passenger must have a vaccine passport, a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure, and a return ticket.

Before boarding, Oh Young-roh, a Republic of Korea national, told Vietnam News Agency that he goes to Vietnam to visit his family.

Meanwhile, Tommy Addis from the US said that he is glad to return to Vietnam and he respects all regulations for pandemic prevention and control of the nation.

William Hale, also from the US, said Vietnam has protected its citizens very well during the pandemic.

After the pilot flight, the airline will continue to operate many others to the five Vietnamese locations of Phu Quoc island of Kien Giang province, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Da Nang and Quang Ninh that have been allowed to welcome international tourists on a pilot basis./.

VNA