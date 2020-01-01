Business MoF proposes fines for invoice violations The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed fines of between 20 million VND (862 USD) and 50 million (2,155 USD) for the act of printing fraudulent invoices.

Business Quang Tri province starts construction of 3 more wind power plants A ground-breaking ceremony was held in the central province of Quang Tri on December 31 for three wind power plants with a combined capacity of 144 MW.

Business Hanoi collects nearly 250 trillion VND to its coffer Hanoi collected 249.127 trillion VND (about 10.780 billion USD) to its coffer in 2019, representing 101.5 percent of its projection and 13.5 percent higher than the figure in 2018, according to a leading municipal taxation official.

Business Tet gift hampers popular item at year-end During the year-end period, retailers have been displaying many kinds of Tet (Lunar New Year) gift hampers to serve the shopping and gifting needs of consumers.