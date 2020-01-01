Vietnam Airlines greets first passengers in New Year
First passengers travel to Ho Chi Minh City in 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on January 1 joined hands with the country’s four major tourist cities - Hanoi, Hue, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - to welcome the first passengers of the airline in 2020.
The first passengers of Vietnam Airlines arriving in Hanoi and HCM City were on flights from France.
Ceremonies to welcome the special guests were held at airports by leaders of the departments of tourism and Vietnam Airlines representatives.
Vietnam Airlines operated 134,000 flights in 2019, carrying 23 million passengers and nearly 346,000 tonnes of cargo. Meanwhile, its OTP index hits 90 percent, 2 percent higher than the set goal for the year.
Its profit in 2019 hit nearly 3.37 trillion VND (146.20 million USD) – the highest level so far.
The firm’s revenue reached nearly 101.2 trillion VND (4.36 billion USD), up 2.2 trillion VND compared to 2018. It contributed nearly 7.37 trillion VND (317.7 million USD) to the State budget, 10 percent higher than the previous year.
For 2020, the firm has set to transport 25 million passengers and revenue of 110.5 trillion VND (4.76 billion USD)./.
