Vietnam Airlines Group adds nearly 200 flights after Tet holiday
The Vietnam Airlines Group has planned to arrange nearly 200 more flights from February 7 to 10 so as to meet passengers’ rising demand for travel to the southern region following the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, with approval of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
A plane of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Airlines Group has planned to arrange nearly 200 more flights from February 7 to 10 so as to meet passengers’ rising demand for travel to the southern region following the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, with approval of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
The flights will be on 14 busiest domestic routes, particularly between HCM City and Hanoi, Da Nang and Hai Phong, among others.
Passengers can purchase air tickets at websites, mobile apps and ticket offices nationwide of member carriers of Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO.
They are advised to make health declarations on PC-COVID app before reaching the airport to save time.
It is the latest flight adjustment during this year’s Tet by Vietnam Airlines Group. In late December 2021, the group announced to increase flight frequency on many routes, with a daily average of 300 flights per leg.
The number of seats was also raised by 120 percent to serve the Lunar New Year peak, which falls in late January and early February./.