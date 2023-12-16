Vietnam Airlines Group comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company. The group said the additional figures bring its totals to 2.1 million seats and 10,700 flights during the period.

The additional flights will mostly be operated on routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Vietnam’s popular tourist destinations, including Da Nang, Hue, Da Lat, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc.

Notably, passengers tend to book flights with earlier departure dates compared to previous years.

The Tet ticket prices are based on market conditions, with diverse pricing levels and compliance with domestic price ceiling regulations./.

VNA