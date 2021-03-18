A Vietnam Airlines flight (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - The - The Vietnam Airlines Group , comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco , will increase flight numbers on nearly 30 domestic routes starting from March 28.

According to the national flag carrier, the group is set to expand flights to 15 key destinations, including major cities and tourist spots such as HCM City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Cam Ranh, and Phu Quoc.

It will add 280-400 flights each week, equivalent to 56,000-80,000 seats, to its domestic flight network.

Vietnam Airlines will operate more flights to Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Da Lat, Buon Ma Thuot, and Phu Quoc. During peak times, it will conduct 14 flights a week or even two to four flights a day on many routes, such as those between Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, and Da Lat; Vinh, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Cam Ranh; and Hai Phong and Da Nang.

To meet passenger demand, the carrier will operate from six to 14 flights per week between Hai Phong, Da Lat, Vinh, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc, and between Hai Phong and Buon Ma Thuot.

Meanwhile, Pacific Airlines will operate four more flights each day between Hanoi and HCM City, while two more flights a day will run from HCM City to Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, Vinh, and Thanh Hoa. It will also resume two flights each day on the Hanoi- Da Nang route.

The adjusted schedule is to assist localities nationwide recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vietnam Airlines Group has seriously observed COVID-19 prevention and control measures, such as asking passengers to make medical declarations, checking their body temperature, and providing them with hand sanitiser.

Of particular note, it is offering one-way fares of just 90,000 VND (3.90 USD), excluding taxes and fees, to passengers who purchase tickets between March 25 and March 28. Vietnam Airlines is also offering “combos” of flight and hotel tickets to Vinpearl luxury resorts for three days and two nights at a cost of 2.44 million VND (106 USD) per person./.





VNA