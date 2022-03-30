Business Vietnam National Trade Repository officially launched The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the British Embassy launched the Vietnam National Trade Repository (VNTR) at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 30.

Business Garment industry goes green Greening the garment industry is essential for the sector to fully exploit opportunities arising from free trade agreements and participate deeply in the global value chain, according to the Vietnam Garment and Apparel Association (VITAS).

Business Seafood output hits 566,700 tonnes in three months Vietnam’s total seafood output has reached 566,700 tonnes in the first three months of 2022, up 0.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Vietnam attends 8th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An is in Berlin, Germany, to attend the eighth Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue held under the motto “From Ambition to Action” on March 29 – 30.