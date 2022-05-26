Business Ample room for Vietnamese plastic exports to Australia Room for growth is ample for Vietnamese plastic exports, as Australian demand has risen steadily in recent years.

Business False declaration of prices in transferring real estate cause losses Organisations and individuals buying, selling and transferring real estate under two separate prices, meaning that the actual purchase price is lower than that on the notarised contract, is increasingly common and has caused great losses of revenue to the State budget.

Business Huge haul in new markets for Vietnam’s tra fish exports Demand for Vietnam’s tra fish (pangasius) is up in major markets, driving the export of the catfish overseas, reports the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business 7th Corporate Sustainability Index programme launched The Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) Programme 2022, the 7th of its kind so far, was launched on May 26, aiming to not only assess enterprises’ sustainability but also encourage them to adopt sustainable practices.