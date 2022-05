An air plane of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group . (Photo: VNA)

All airline members of Vietnam Airlines Group – Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASO – will offer more than 7.1 million seats on both domestic and international routes during the peak summer travel season.It is estimated that a total of over 36,000 flights will be made available for summer travellers from June 1 to August 15.The three carriers will provide nearly 6.3 million seats on more than 32,400 domestic flights, up 10 percent compared to the same period of 2019 before the COVID-19 broke out. The busiest routes are those among major cities of Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City with close to 160 flights per day.Hundreds of flights will be also operated to fly vacationers to popular tourist destinations across Vietnam, including Phu Quoc, Cam Ranh, Da Lat, Hue, Quy Nhon, Dong Hoi, Tuy Hoa and Con Dao.Vietnam Airlines Group plans to operate approximately 430 domestic flights daily during the summer.More than 852,000 seats will be offered on international routes, down 40 percent from 2019 because cross-border travel demand is yet to fully recover./.