Vietnam Airlines helps carry needy workers home for Tet
A total of 540 disadvantaged workers are set to fly home to celebrate Tet on Vietnam Airlines flights. (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Airlines will transport free of charge 540 disadvantaged workers back to their hometowns on January 27 and 28 for welcoming the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday – the longest and most important traditional festival in Vietnam.
The flights, using Airbus A321 aircraft, depart from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Vinh, and Da Nang.
They are part of a Tet programme co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and Pepsi, a brand of the Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage company.
The Bring Tet Home programme has presented 540 return air tickets, 325 train tickets, and 3,105 coach tickets along with Tet gifts to 3,970 needy students and workers to support their journeys home.
The Tet holiday will last from January 31 through February 4./.