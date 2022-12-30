Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,612 VND/USD on December 30, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business FDI disbursement highest in past five years Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam in 2022 is estimated at nearly 22.4 billion USD, up 13.5% year-on-year, making it the highest amount in the past five years, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on December 29.