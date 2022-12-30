Vietnam Airlines increases flight frequency for year-end travel rush
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will offer an additional 500 flights or 90,000 seats on several domestic routes to serve travel demand for the upcoming Tet holiday.
Routes with added flights include HCM City to Hanoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Dong Hoi and Chu Lai and Thanh Hoa to Da Lat.
A representative of Vietnam Airlines said that the airline has recorded a rapid growth in bookings in the days near Tet holiday. In particular, passengers are booking flights with earlier departure dates than in previous years.
The national carrier increased flight frequency in August and early December to meet travel demand for Tet holiday, providing millions of seats on domestic and international networks.
The Tet 2023 will fall on January 22 and officials, civil servants, public employees and workers of State administrative and socio-political organisations will have seven days off from January 20 (Friday) to January 26 (Thursday) for Tet celebrations./.