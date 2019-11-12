Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific add nearly 230,000 seats for Tet holiday
Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget carrier Jetstar Pacific will supply nearly 230,000 extra seats from January 9 to February 8, 2020 to serve increasing travel demands during peak season of Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Vietnam Airlines said it will add 190,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 1,000 flights on all domestic routes, while Jetstar Pacific will offer nearly 40,000 extra seats, or more than 220 flights.
Together with Tet ticket selling kicked off in September, the number of additional seats for Tet holiday offered by the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco, has totalled nearly 2.23 million , or around 12,000 flights.
Most of the flights are on routes connecting Hanoi with Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc and Vinh, and Ho Chi Minh City with Da Nang, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Hue, Quang Nam and Quy Nhon.
In order to save time, passengers are advised to carry out check-in process in advance through telephone, website, mobile application or kiosks at Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat and Da Nang International Airport.
For further information, Vietnam Airlines and vasco’s passengers should visit website www.vietnamairlines.com, Facebook fanpage www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, or contact ticket agents and customer service at 1900 1100.
As for Jetstar Pacfic’s passengers, they should access to website www.jetstar.com.vn, Facebook fanpage www.facebook.com/JetstarVN, or contact customer service at 1900 1550./.