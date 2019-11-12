Business Deputy PM highly values Chinese insurance firm’s investment plan Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue received Chairman of the China Taiping Insurance Group Luo Xi in Hanoi on November 12, welcoming the firm’s intention to invest in the insurance market of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam lacks supply chain finance services: conference Vietnam has been in short of supply chain finance solutions, which help local firm expand their business and penetrate into new markets, heard a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on November 11.

Business KEB Hana named strategic shareholder of BIDV KEB Hana Bank of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has become a strategic shareholder of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), helping the latter to have the biggest charter capital among Vietnamese banks.

Business Vietnamese products taking on the world Vietnamese products have entered over 200 markets around the world including markets with strict import regulations and standards such as the EU, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the US, according to a recent report released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.