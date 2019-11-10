Society Dien Bien police arrest two transnational drug traffickers Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have successfully busted a transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing 220 bricks of heroin with total weight of 77kg.

Society Czech-Vietnamese encyclopaedia wins Czech literature award The six-volume Czech-Vietnamese encyclopaedia was among eight works honoured at the 2019 award for literature by the Czech Writers’ Association in Prague on November 9 in recognition for their significance to the country’s literature and culture.

Society Great national solidarity festival observed in localities The great national solidarity festival has been celebrated in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, the capital city of Hanoi, and the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Dien Bien police seize large amount of trafficked wildlife animals Dien Bien police on November 8 said they had seized 47 wildlife animals weighing 169kg in total from two vehicles on National Highway 12.