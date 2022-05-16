Environment Climate change response among AFD’s cooperation priorities in Vietnam Responding to climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change impacts are among priorities of the French Development Agency (AFD)’s cooperation priorities in Vietnam, AFD Executive Director Philippe Orliange has affirmed.

Environment Alliance of retailers seeks to change consumer behaviour An alliance of retailers who have pledged to reduce single-use plastic bags (the Plastic Alliance) has launched campaigns to encourage people to use environmentally-friendly products.

Environment Vietnam to ban plastic bags from markets by 2030 Vietnam will ban the use of all plastic bags, even in wet markets, from 2030, according to an official of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Ministry partners with French agency in sustainable urban development The Ministry of Construction and the French Development Agency (AFD) have signed a cooperation agreement to help Vietnamese cities build climate change resilience.