Vietnam Airlines joins SkyTeam's Sustainable Flight Challenge programme
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has participated in "The Sustainable Flight Challenge" (TSFC) programme, launched by SkyTeam Airline Alliance, with the first flight from Hanoi to the Republic of Korea’s Seoul.
Passengers on Vietnam Airlines' flight were welcomed with a cloth bag and card conveying the message of environmental protection, all made from environmentlly-friendly materials. (Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines)
The programme aims to encourage ideas for aviation sustainable development, further reduce aviation’s impact on the environment and spur breakthrough ideas that can be shared across the industry.
It has drawn the participation of 16 airlines from many countries including the United States, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, China and the Republic of Korea. Participating carriers will be judged across 14 categories by an international panel of judges with members who are experts from related fields. The winners will be honoured at an award ceremony to be held in June.
Participating airlines will organise long-haul flights of more than 5,000km, medium-range trips of between 1,500 to 5,000km and evaluate the efficiency of environmental protection on these flights.
Vietnam Airlines conducted a medium-range flight from Hanoi to Seoul on May 14. Passengers were welcomed with a cloth bag and a card conveying the message of environmental protection, all made from environmentally-friendly materials.
The carrier continued to operate a long-distance flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne (Australia) on the following day. It is one of the five airlines participating in this category.
As the national airline, Vietnam Airlines always strives to take the lead in meeting strict requirements on environmental protection.
The carrier's fleet has been continuously upgraded, including Airbus A350, Boeing 787 and A321neo with new generation engines, helping to reduce 50 percent of emissions, 16 percent of fuel and 75 percent of noise compared to those of old generation.
Since 2019, the airline has reduced more than 60 million plastic bags per year by stopping using plastic wraps for many kinds of things used during flights. It also plans to replace many plastic cutlery with those made from eco-friendly alternative materials./.
