Society Vietnam - Japan street food programme to take place next month Vietnamese and Japanese chefs are set to serve a unique fusion of street food of the two countries within the framework of the Japanese Culture Festival which is scheduled to take place in Hanoi next month.

Videos Vietnam’s community learning model honored by US Congress Library Vietnam’s community learning model, Compassion Books and House of Wisdom, has been named among Successful Practices Honorees of the 2023 Literacy Awards launched by the Library of the US Congress (LOC).

Society RoK youngsters build houses for the needy in Ben Tre Forty youngsters and volunteers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have provided funding and working days for the construction of four houses for the needy in Tan Thanh Binh commune, Mo Cay Bac district of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.