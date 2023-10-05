Vietnam Airlines lands award for sustainable solutions
Vietnam Airlines has been honoured as the airline with Boldest Moves by SkyTeam during the global airline alliance’s second Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC).
Ilustrative image (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines has been honoured as the airline with Boldest Moves by SkyTeam during the global airline alliance’s second Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC).
SkyTeam greatly valued the efforts and creativity of Vietnam Airlines in implementing solutions to recall and reissue dry food products and disposable utensils after flights and donate them to VietHarvest food rescue organisation.
Donated products are unused dry foods that are still of good quality such as dry cereals and snacks. Donated meals will be through a process of recall, inspection, and classification. They will be stored separately to ensure their quality when transferred to VietHarvest. Vietnam Airlines has widely applied this solution on its flight network over the past three months, proving the feasibility and long-term applicability of the solution.
Vietnam Airlines Deputy General Director Dang Anh Tuan said that winning the Boldest Moves award showed the airline’s outstanding efforts in reducing aviation emissions.
The airline’s cooperation with VietHarvest affirms the company's commitment to reducing food loss and waste, while giving a helping hand to the needy by providing them with food sources with ensured quality, he said.
Tuan affirmed that the airline hopes to continue to accompany airlines around the world in promoting practical actions to jointly realise the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.
At the same time, the national-flag carrier has also been named among top three airlines showing the best ability to handle in-flight sanitary waste.
Earlier in May 2023, Vietnam Airlines competed in the TSFC on its flight from Hanoi to Germany’s Frankfurt.
On the long-haul Hanoi-Frankfurt flight, the carrier adopted environmental protection measures, such as giving its passengers bags recycled from old life jackets, serving sustainable meals, and encouraging passengers to carry their personal items instead of utilising single-use items provided on board.
First launched in 2022, TSFC aims to stimulate sustainable development initiatives in the aviation sector. This year, the second edition of the challenge drew the participation of 22 airlines on 72 flights./.