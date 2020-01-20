Business Wind power projects boom in Tra Vinh province The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is witnessing a series of wind power projects settling in the province thanks to its favourable position, with total investment exceeding 42 trillion VND (1.8 billion USD).

Business Ministries demand more airports open to private investment Five ministries have universally rejected a proposal by the transport ministry to restrict private investment in the country’s biggest airports and instead hand the job to a single company.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on January 20, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 17).