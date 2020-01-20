Vietnam Airlines launches Da Nang-Shanghai route
Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on January 19 officially launched a non-stop route connecting the central coastal city of Da Nang and China’s Shanghai.
The first flight coded VN528 took off from the Da Nang International Airport at 17:55 and departed from Shanghai at 23:20 on the day. It used Airbus 321 aircraft with four-star services.
This is the carrier’s 19th route linking Vietnam and China.
Besides connecting the two large cities, the Da Nang – Shanghai route opened up opportunities for passengers to tour fascinating destinations in both nations via direct flights of Vietnam Airlines such as Shanghai-Da Nang- Hanoi/HCM City or Da Nang-Shanghai-Hangzhou-Da Nang.
Vietnam Airlines is currently offering round-trip airfare starting from 227 USD (exclusive of taxes and fees) on the route. The promotion rate is applicable for all bookings until January 31, 2020 for travel from January 19 to March 28, 2020.
Tickets are available on the airline’s official website at www.vietnamairlines.com, mobile application, and booking agents across the country.
As the most livable city in Vietnam, Da Nang city has attracted millions of domestic and foreign visitors thanks to its stunning landscapes and excellent tourism products.
Meanwhile, Shanghai is an economic hub of China. Its ancient and modern architectures, together with vibrant shopping and entertainment activities, have made it a popular tourism destination for foreigners./.