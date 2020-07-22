At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Dien Bien (VNA) - Vietnam Airlines on July 22 launched a new domestic route linking the northwestern province of Dien Bien and the northern port city of Hai Phong.



The national flag carrier is currently operating 59 domestic routes. The latest is its second commercial one to Dien Bien and its eighth to Hai Phong.



Four return flights will be conducted each week, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.



Flights depart Hai Phong at 12:05pm and Dien Bien at 2:10pm.



Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien Provincial People’s Committee Le Thanh Do said the launch of the new route is significant in implementing the Party and State’s policies on prioritising the development of domestic tourism in the context of COVID-19, which is hitting all sectors hard, including aviation and tourism./.