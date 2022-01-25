Society UNDP, WorldShare build more flood-resilient houses in Quang Binh The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the WorldShare organisation have recently signed a cooperation agreement to build 73 flood-resilient houses for poor households affected by storms in the central province of Quang Binh.

Society Traffic accidents drop in first month of 2022 As many as 963 traffic accidents were reported from December 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022, killing 565 people and injuring 599 others, the National Traffic Safety Committee said.

Society Localities asked to outline plans to reopen schools before February 14 The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has asked the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces nationwide to direct the building of specific plans and roadmaps to reopen schools before February 14.

Society Vietnamese families worship Kitchen’s Gods The 23rd day of the last month of every lunar year is when the Kitchen Gods return to Heaven to report to the Jade Emperor what happened on earth during the year.