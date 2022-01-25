Vietnam Airlines launches first London-Hanoi flight after COVID-19 hiatus
Vietnam Airlines on January 25 conducted the first regular flight from London to Hanoi after a gap of almost two years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flight VN18 from London to Hanoi, which transits through Paris with nearly 300 passengers aboard, is scheduled to landed at Noi Bai International Airport on January 26 morning. (Photo: VNA)
From February 8, the national flag carrier will operate one flight a week every Tuesday on the Hanoi-London route, using wide-body Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 aircraft.
The UK is the 9th international market to which Vietnam Airlines has resumed its regular flights, following the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Taiwan (China) and Australia.
Head of Vietnam Airlines’ branch in the UK Phan The Thang said after the Government gave the green light, the carrier has quickly launched regular flights to the UK and Europe to meet the demand of Vietnamese there to return home for family reunions on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

The flight is included in the airline’s plan to restore international flights starting from January 1, as approved by the Government.
Nguyen Hoang Viet, a passenger on the flight, said the Government’s policy on resuming international flights is timely and it serves as a great source of encouragement for Vietnamese abroad who want to return home for Tet.
Nguyen The Hung, who has lived in the UK for over 20 years, expressed his delight at the Vietnamese Government’s approval of the resumption of flights between Hanoi and London.
Information on requirements for entry into Vietnam is available on website www.vietnamairlines.com./.