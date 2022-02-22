Vietnam Airlines launches flight delay/cancellation insurance
Vietnam Airlines aircraft (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - In order to help customers feel secure during each trip, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, in cooperation with Post and Telecommunication Joint Stock Insurance Corporation (PTI), has launched flight delay/cancellation insurance FLY PRO.
This is an insurance product exclusively for the carrier’s passengers on domestic and international flights departing from Vietnam.
Passengers participating in the insurance programme will receive maximum benefits when their flight schedule is changed, in cases such as flight delayed for 120 minutes or more, flight returning to the place of departure, flight landing at another airport, flight cancellation, or passenger missing the next flight, including that of other airlines.
Under this programme, with only 60,000 VND (2.63 USD) per person per way, passengers can be insured up to 1.5 million VND. Passengers will receive a message informing them of the compensation right after the delay occurs.
For other cases, passengers will be paid within 15 days. The claim period is up to one year.
Currently, passengers can choose to buy FLY PRO when booking flight tickets of Vietnam Airlines on its website www.vietnamairlines.com./.