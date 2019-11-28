Vietnam Airlines launches flights to China’s Shenzhen
A plane of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on November 28 that it is opening two new routes from Vietnam to China’s Shenzhen to meet rising air travel demand.
The first flight on the Ho Chi Minh City - Shenzhen departed Ho Chi Minh City at 22:45 on November 27. There will be three flights weekly on this route, departing from HCM City on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Meanwhile, the Hanoi – Shenzhen service will be launched on November 28 with four flights weekly, departing Hanoi on at 23:55 on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.
All flights from Shenzhen to both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi depart at 3:35, with Ho Chi Minh City flights departing every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday; and Hanoi flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
These new routes will not only connect Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to one of the most vibrant economic and technology hubs in China but also enable travelelrs to explore attractive domestic destinations in both Vietnam and China.
To celebrate the new launches, Vietnam Airlines offers promotional roundtrip airfares starting from 145 USD including taxes and charges on the Ho Chi Minh City - Shenzhen route and from 155 USD including taxes and charges on the Hanoi - Shenzhen route. These offers apply to tickets issued from now until December 31./.