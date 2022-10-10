Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced it will launch an online check-in service for passengers departing from Tuy Hoa airport in the south-central province of Phu Yen from October 11 to improve convenience.



The move will raise the carrier’s total number of domestic and international airports applying the service to 19 and 30, respectively, toward its goal of becoming a digital airline.



Passengers will be able to check-in via www.vietnamairlines.com or the Vietnam Airlines app within 24 hours to one hour ahead of departure.



After the check-in process, they will receive an online boarding pass via email. In case they do not have check-in luggage, they can go directly to the security counter with their online or printed boarding passes.



The service has already been deployed at domestic airports including Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Van Don, Cat Bi, Vinh, Chu Lai, Con Dao, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Dien Bien, Can Tho, Tho Xuan, Pleiku, Phu Cat, Phu Bai, and Dong Hoi./.