Travel Efforts made to attract tourists to Binh Dinh The south-central province of Binh Dinh has set a goal of welcoming about 3 million visitors this year. To make the goal achievable, local tourism players have been conducting a number of promotional and advertising programmes and actively preparing facilities and personnel and creating new products.

Travel HCM City to launch helicopter services A pilot flight for a new helicopter tour known as "Ho Chi Minh City From Above" in conjunction with emergency services was launched by the municipal Department of Tourism in coordination with Military Hospital 175 and the Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company (VNH South) on April 12.

Videos Air transportation of int’l passengers, cargo rebounds strongly in Q1 Vietnamese airlines have seen a surge of around 440 percent in international passengers but a decline in domestic passengers in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Videos Top 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam voted by travelers Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.