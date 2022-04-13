Vietnam Airlines launches “Re-discover Vietnam” programme in Singapore
The representative office of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines in Singapore on April 12 launched the “Fly Vietnam Airlines, Re-discover Vietnam” programme with the aim of introducing and promoting the country’s safe tourism in the post COVID-19 period.
This is the first among a series of events to be held by Vietnam Airlines and its partners over the world. After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the carrier has to date re-operated flights to many markets, and Singapore is the first market that it has resumed two-way services.
Vietnam has gained positive results in its vaccination roll-out and officially re-opened its door to foreign visitors on March 15.
In the first quarter of this year, the number of international tourists and the volume of goods through Vietnam’s airports surged by 176 percent and 113 percent, respectively, compared to those in the previous quarter.
Delegates at the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung appreciated Vietnam Airlines' initiative to organise the programme.
According to the diplomat, the tourism and hospitality industries are not the only sectors benefiting from the resumption of normal travel between the two countries. As Singapore has been Vietnam's largest foreign investor in the past two years, the resumption of travel creates favourable conditions for investors from both countries and gives great hope for a more vibrant future.
Also at the launching ceremony, Vietnam Airlines and its partners - Thien Minh Group (TMG), Vinpearl, and Caravelle - introduced new, attractive and safe tour packages to agents, businesses and customers in Singapore. The airline is currently operating 18 flights per week between Singapore and Vietnam's Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. From June 1, it will open more direct flights from Singapore to Phu Quoc, Da Nang and Nha Trang.
Travellers are allowed to exchange tickets for free of charge if they unfortunately contract COVID-19 and cannot depart as planned./.