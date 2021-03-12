Society Polluted Dong Nai River basin needs co-ordinated clean-up Concerted efforts are needed by Ho Chi Minh City and the 10 provinces in the Dong Nai River basin to improve management of water resources and protect the environment, experts have said.

Society Quang Tri, Ireland mark 15-year cooperation A seminar was held in Dong Ha city, Quang Tri, on March 11 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Vietnam – Ireland diplomatic relations (April 5, 1996 – 2021) and the 15th anniversary of cooperation between the central province and Ireland.

Society Binh Phuoc: Four sentenced for activities to overthrow people’s administration The People’s Court of southern Binh Phuoc province sentenced four locals to jail for “attempting to overthrow the people’s administration” under Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Court.