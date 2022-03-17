A plane of Vietnam Airlines (Source: Vietnam Airlines)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will offer special discounts for all domestic flights and international flights to a number of countries departing between March 20 and December 31, 2022.



The move is to respond to the tourism resumption policy of the country from March 15.



Accordingly, passengers will have a chance to buy tickets priced from only 645,000 VND per leg (28.2 USD) (including tax and fees) for domestic flights.



Meanwhile, the price of return international tickets will be from only 3.5 million VND (about 155 USD) (including tax and fees) for flights to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Europe, Australia and the US.



Tickets will be available at www.vietnamairlines.com, booking offices and sale agents of Vietnam Airlines nationwide from March 20-29./.