Vietnam Airlines offers nearly 70,000 cheap tickets for Tet
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on December 12 that it is offering nearly 70,000 tickets priced from 199,000 VND (8.65 USD) per flight, exclusive of taxes and fees, to serve travelling demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on December 12 that it is offering nearly 70,000 tickets priced from 199,000 VND (8.65 USD) per flight, exclusive of taxes and fees, to serve travelling demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
The tickets will be applicable to domestic flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Hai Phong, Van Don, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quy Nhon, Pleiku, Buon Ma Thuot, and vice versa, from January 17 to February 8, 2020.
Passengers could buy tickets between now and December 31, 2019.
During the holiday, Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to offer nearly 2.23 million seats on 12,000 domestic flights.
Further information could be found on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, ticket agents nationwide and customer care hotline 19001100./.
The tickets will be applicable to domestic flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Hai Phong, Van Don, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quy Nhon, Pleiku, Buon Ma Thuot, and vice versa, from January 17 to February 8, 2020.
Passengers could buy tickets between now and December 31, 2019.
During the holiday, Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to offer nearly 2.23 million seats on 12,000 domestic flights.
Further information could be found on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, ticket agents nationwide and customer care hotline 19001100./.