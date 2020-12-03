Vietnam Airlines officials suspended from work for loose quarantine management
Head of Vietnam Airlines' Cabin Crew Division Phan Ngoc Linh and deputy head of the division, Duong Quan Nhan, who is also head of the management board of the carrier’s southern boarding and concentrated quarantine establishment, have been suspended from work to clarify their responsibilities related to recent violations on COVID-19 prevention.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The disciplinary measure was announced after a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant, Patient 1,342, was found having close contact with his mother and two friends while undergoing self-quarantine at the boarding house in Tan Binh district of Ho Chi Minh City after finishing 14 days in concentrated quarantine site and being tested negative with coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 twice.
Patient 1,342 was tested positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on November 29, while one of his friends became Patient 1,347 who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 30.
Linh and Nhan have been suspended for 15 days beginning from December 1.
Dang Anh Tuan, head of Vietnam Airlines’ public relations department, conveyed the airline’s apology for the incident.
Tuan said that Vietnam Airlines has popularized regulations on self-quarantine to all of its staff members. However, he also admitted shortcomings in management and supervision activities.
He added that the airline is cooperating with authorized agencies to handle all violations, while working hard to improve its pandemic prevention and control measures to minimize risks of spreading the virus to the community./.