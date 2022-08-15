Vietnam Airlines opens ticket sales for upcoming Tet Holiday
Vietnam Airlines Group, which manages Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, has opened ticket sales for Lunar New Year (Tet) Holiday in the period from January 6 to February 5, 2023.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Tickets have been available on Vietnam Airlines’ website, mobile app and official ticket offices and agents nationwide from August 15.
Along with domestic flights, the carrier will increase flights connecting Vietnam and Asian countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, the Republic of Korea, and those between Vietnam and Australia.
It plans to double its international flight number in the period amid the loosening migration regulations in many countries and territories.
On the occasion, Vietnam Airlines offers special ticket fare from 1.86 million VND (79.48 USD) per leg, including taxes and fees, for business class; and 785,000 VND per leg, including taxes and fees, for economy class.
The promotion is applicable for flights from January 14 to February 5, 2023./.