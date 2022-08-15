Society Vietnamese teams at Army Games 2022 receive encouragement Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien wished Vietnamese teams competing at the ongoing 2022 International Army Games the best possible performances, when visiting them on the outskirts of Moscow on August 14 morning (local time).

Society Concern of Vietnamese guest workers in RoK cleared up Vietnamese labourers who are working in the Republic of Korea (RoK) within the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme raised questions relating to their rights, interests and obligations at a meeting on August 14.

Society Over 177,989 Hanoi labourers benefit from housing rent support policy As of August 8, more than 177,989 labourers in Hanoi have received housing rent support under the Prime Minister’s decision with a total amount of over 92.8 billion USD (3.966 million USD), equivalent to 63.6% and 51% of the set plan, respectively.

Society Vietnam team claim four medals at Int’l Informatics Olympiad All four students in the Vietnamese team have brought home a medal at the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2022) hosted by Indonesia.