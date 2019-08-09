Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is planning to launch in-flight wifi service on four aircraft this year, CEO Duong Tri Thanh said on the sidelines of the Vietnam ICT Summit 2019 in Hanoi on August 9.Thanh said Vietnam Airlines will choose the national holiday on September 2 or the capital city’s liberation day on October 10 as the start date for its in-flight wifi.Thanh said Vietnam Airlines is making steady progress in its digital transformation and its push to become a five-star international airline in the future, giving passengers a more convenient and safe flight experience.Thanh said the wifi system on Vietnam Airlines Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft has been licensed by the Ministry of Public Security and Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.Vietnam Airlines will procure In-Flight Connectivity service packages for 10 Airbus A350 aircraft between 2020 and 2024, Thanh said.The carrier has invited its partners and suppliers to offer the service prices before August 25, he added.Regarding Skywise project, an open data technology platform in the aviation sector, Thanh said FPT Group has set up an office working with Airbus in Toulouse, France. The two sides have co-operated to develop the first phase covering full data base and initial analysis.In the second phase, Airbus will sell artificial intelligence programmes to reduce the costs of maintenance and redundancy issues.-VNA