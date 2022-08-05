Vietnam Airlines posts lowest on-time performance in July
The overall punctuality of domestic airlines reached 81.8% in July with Vietravel Airlines taking the lead for on-time performance (OTP) at 91.9%, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) reported.
Vietnam Airlines came last among six local airlines with an OTP of 76,3%.
In July, the OTP of Bamboo Airways reached 91.7%, and that of Vietjet Air was 81%.
According to the CAAV, in the month, Vietnam's six airlines operated 33,238 flights, up 781.2% compared to June, which showed high travel demand.
The authority reported that in the month, the overall rate of flight delays in the sector was18.2%. Bamboo Airways had the lowest rate of flight delays among Vietnam’s three big airlines with 8.3%, while that of Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air were 23.7% and 19%, respectively.
At the same time, the cancellation rate of the domestic aviation industry in the month was 0.12%, down 4 points year-on-year. Vietnam Airlines led the industry with 0.2% of cancelled flights. Bamboo Airways did not cancel any flight in July./.