Business Vietnam to have at least three int’l-standard maritime economic centres: Ministry The Ministry of Planning and Investment has sent a document to the Prime Minister asking for approval of a project to develop maritime clusters associated with building strong maritime economic centres until 2030, which sets a target of building from three to four centres leading Southeast Asia.

Business Vietnam’s real estate market attractive to RoK investors: consultancy company Vietnam will see more realty projects invested by businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the coming time as they are seeking opportunities to enter and expand operations in the country, according to Andrew Lee, Korean Desk Manager at real estate consultancy Savills Vietnam.

Business Vietnam attends 53rd International Fair of Algiers Vietnam's typical products, including rice, tea, coffee, traditional long dress and palm-leaf conical hats, are being showcased at the 53rd International Fair of Algiers held at the Safex Exhibition Centre under the slogan “For a strategic partnership.”

Business Vietnam attends 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien joined trade ministers and senior officials from 164 member countries of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) that took place in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 12-15.